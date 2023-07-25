TRAINING X 2 + OUR SPECIAL BOX 💙❤️ | INSIDE TOUR (day 6)

Monday ushered in a long-awaited return to normalcy for FC Barcelona. With the viral gastroenteritis that had forced the cancellation of the preseason opener final no longer lingering, the Catalans took part in a pair of rigorous training sessions. Once again on the hallowed grounds of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the epicenter of Barça’s stateside summer tour, Xavi Hernández’s players continued fine tuning their their game on American soil.

