Vini Jr.’s masterpiece at Real Madrid training!

Real Madrid began preparations for the LaLiga matchday nine clash against Osasuna, which will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium (Saturday, 4.15pm CEST). The session kicked off with some fitness work in the gymnasium at Real Madrid City for half an hour. The players then took to the pitch and carried out tactical work, different drills with the ball at high intensity and finished with a demanding match on a small pitch.

