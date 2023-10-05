What did Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde think of our comeback vs Napoli (Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid)? Find out this and much more in the latest episode of Diaries, following a thrilling night of Champions League football in Italy. See everything that went on during an exciting matchday as Real Madrid made it two wins from two in the Champions League this season!
#UCL
🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com
🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf
📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid
SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid
💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:
https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT