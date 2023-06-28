WORKS ON THE STADIUM CONTINUE AT SPOTIFY CAMP NOU

Work at Spotify Camp Nou continues for FC Barcelona, and one month since the ceremony to start the operation, the demolition of the third tier is well under way, leaving the Stadium somewhat unrecognisable from its previous form. Since 1957, the hallowed ground for all things FC Barcelona has hosted some glorious moments during the Club’s centenary period, but it is now entering a new phase, with the Espai Barça project moving forward.

