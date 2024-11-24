Agenda Deportiva ESPN: Celtics vs Timberwolves, Pacers vs Wizards, Heat vs Mavericks, Final Copa Davis, NBA, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A y mucho más Mantente informado y disfruta del mejor deporte.

NBA (Baloncesto) 4:30 PM : Minnesota vs. Boston

: Minnesota vs. Boston 6:00 PM : Washington vs. Indiana

: Washington vs. Indiana 7:00 PM : Dallas vs. Miami

: Dallas vs. Miami 7:00 PM : LA vs. Philadelphia

: LA vs. Philadelphia 8:30 PM : Toronto vs. Cleveland

: Toronto vs. Cleveland 10:00 PM: Brooklyn vs. Sacramento MLS (Fútbol) 4:30 PM : Orlando City vs. Atlanta United

: Orlando City vs. Atlanta United 7:00 PM: LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota Serie A (Italia) 7:30 AM : Genoa vs. Cagliari

: Genoa vs. Cagliari 10:00 AM : Como vs. Fiorentina

: Como vs. Fiorentina 10:00 AM : Torino vs. Monza

: Torino vs. Monza 1:00 PM : Napoli vs. Roma

: Napoli vs. Roma 3:45 PM: Lazio vs. Bologna Liga de España 9:00 AM : Osasuna vs. Villarreal

: Osasuna vs. Villarreal 11:15 PM : Sevilla vs. Rayo Vallecano

: Sevilla vs. Rayo Vallecano 1:30 PM : Leganés vs. Real Madrid

: Leganés vs. Real Madrid 4:00 PM: Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad Ligue 1 (Francia) 10:00 AM : Lille vs. Rennes

: Lille vs. Rennes 12:00 PM : Auxerre vs. Angers

: Auxerre vs. Angers 12:00 PM : Nantes vs. Le Havre

: Nantes vs. Le Havre 3:45 PM: Niza vs. RC Strasbourg Premier League (Inglaterra) 10:00 AM : Southampton vs. Liverpool

: Southampton vs. Liverpool 12:30 PM: Ipswich Town vs. Manchester United NFL (Fútbol Americano) 2:00 PM : Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts

: Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts 5:00 PM : Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders 5:00 PM : San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers (FOX Sports 3)

: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers (FOX Sports 3) 9:00 PM: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams Copa Davis (Tenis) 11:00 PM: Final