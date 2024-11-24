Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NBA (Baloncesto)
- 4:30 PM: Minnesota vs. Boston
- 6:00 PM: Washington vs. Indiana
- 7:00 PM: Dallas vs. Miami
- 7:00 PM: LA vs. Philadelphia
- 8:30 PM: Toronto vs. Cleveland
- 10:00 PM: Brooklyn vs. Sacramento
MLS (Fútbol)
- 4:30 PM: Orlando City vs. Atlanta United
- 7:00 PM: LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota
Serie A (Italia)
- 7:30 AM: Genoa vs. Cagliari
- 10:00 AM: Como vs. Fiorentina
- 10:00 AM: Torino vs. Monza
- 1:00 PM: Napoli vs. Roma
- 3:45 PM: Lazio vs. Bologna
Liga de España
- 9:00 AM: Osasuna vs. Villarreal
- 11:15 PM: Sevilla vs. Rayo Vallecano
- 1:30 PM: Leganés vs. Real Madrid
- 4:00 PM: Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad
Ligue 1 (Francia)
- 10:00 AM: Lille vs. Rennes
- 12:00 PM: Auxerre vs. Angers
- 12:00 PM: Nantes vs. Le Havre
- 3:45 PM: Niza vs. RC Strasbourg
Premier League (Inglaterra)
- 10:00 AM: Southampton vs. Liverpool
- 12:30 PM: Ipswich Town vs. Manchester United
NFL (Fútbol Americano)
- 2:00 PM: Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts
- 5:00 PM: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- 5:00 PM: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers (FOX Sports 3)
- 9:00 PM: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams
Copa Davis (Tenis)
- 11:00 PM: Final