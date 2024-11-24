Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NBA (Baloncesto)

  • 4:30 PM: Minnesota vs. Boston
  • 6:00 PM: Washington vs. Indiana
  • 7:00 PM: Dallas vs. Miami
  • 7:00 PM: LA vs. Philadelphia
  • 8:30 PM: Toronto vs. Cleveland
  • 10:00 PM: Brooklyn vs. Sacramento

MLS (Fútbol)

  • 4:30 PM: Orlando City vs. Atlanta United
  • 7:00 PM: LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota

Serie A (Italia)

  • 7:30 AM: Genoa vs. Cagliari
  • 10:00 AM: Como vs. Fiorentina
  • 10:00 AM: Torino vs. Monza
  • 1:00 PM: Napoli vs. Roma
  • 3:45 PM: Lazio vs. Bologna

Liga de España

  • 9:00 AM: Osasuna vs. Villarreal
  • 11:15 PM: Sevilla vs. Rayo Vallecano
  • 1:30 PM: Leganés vs. Real Madrid
  • 4:00 PM: Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad

Ligue 1 (Francia)

  • 10:00 AM: Lille vs. Rennes
  • 12:00 PM: Auxerre vs. Angers
  • 12:00 PM: Nantes vs. Le Havre
  • 3:45 PM: Niza vs. RC Strasbourg

Premier League (Inglaterra)

  • 10:00 AM: Southampton vs. Liverpool
  • 12:30 PM: Ipswich Town vs. Manchester United

NFL (Fútbol Americano)

  • 2:00 PM: Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts
  • 5:00 PM: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
  • 5:00 PM: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers (FOX Sports 3)
  • 9:00 PM: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams

Copa Davis (Tenis)

  • 11:00 PM: Final