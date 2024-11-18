Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NBA

  • 8:00 PM | Chicago vs. Detroit
  • 8:30 PM | Philadelphia vs. Miami
  • 8:30 PM | Washington vs. New York
  • 8:30 PM | Indiana vs. Toronto
  • 9:00 PM | Houston vs. Milwaukee
  • 10:00 PM | Orlando vs. Phoenix

UEFA Nations League

  • 3:45 PM | Bulgaria vs. Bielorrusia
  • 3:45 PM | Croacia vs. Portugal
  • 3:45 PM | Kosovo vs. Lituania
  • 3:45 PM | Liechtenstein vs. San Marino
  • 3:45 PM | Luxemburgo vs. Irlanda del Norte
  • 3:45 PM | Polonia vs. Escocia
  • 3:45 PM | Rumania vs. Chipre
  • 3:45 PM | Serbia vs. Dinamarca
  • 3:45 PM | España vs. Suiza

NFL (Fútbol Americano)

  • 9:00 PM | Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans
AGANDE DEPOIRTIVA