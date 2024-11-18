Agenda Deportiva ESPN: Heat vs 76ers, Bulls vs Pistons, Knicks vs Wizards, Bucks vs Rockets, España vs Suiza, NBA, UEFA Nations League, NFL y mucho más Mantente informado y disfruta del mejor deporte.

Escuchar la noticia Escuchar la noticia Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio NBA 8:00 PM | Chicago vs. Detroit

| Chicago vs. Detroit 8:30 PM | Philadelphia vs. Miami

| Philadelphia vs. Miami 8:30 PM | Washington vs. New York

| Washington vs. New York 8:30 PM | Indiana vs. Toronto

| Indiana vs. Toronto 9:00 PM | Houston vs. Milwaukee

| Houston vs. Milwaukee 10:00 PM | Orlando vs. Phoenix UEFA Nations League 3:45 PM | Bulgaria vs. Bielorrusia

| Bulgaria vs. Bielorrusia 3:45 PM | Croacia vs. Portugal

| Croacia vs. Portugal 3:45 PM | Kosovo vs. Lituania

| Kosovo vs. Lituania 3:45 PM | Liechtenstein vs. San Marino

| Liechtenstein vs. San Marino 3:45 PM | Luxemburgo vs. Irlanda del Norte

| Luxemburgo vs. Irlanda del Norte 3:45 PM | Polonia vs. Escocia

| Polonia vs. Escocia 3:45 PM | Rumania vs. Chipre

| Rumania vs. Chipre 3:45 PM | Serbia vs. Dinamarca

| Serbia vs. Dinamarca 3:45 PM | España vs. Suiza NFL (Fútbol Americano) 9:00 PM | Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans